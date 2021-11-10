SCSU Presents Speaker on The Ethics of Vaccine Nationalism

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The Philosophy Department at St. Cloud State University is hosting a timely discussion Friday afternoon.

Professor Kyle Ferguson of New York University will be a speaker at an online talk open to anyone interested in ethical issues related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ferguson is an adjunct professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at NYU.

His current research projects are in vaccine ethics, global health ethics and research ethics in the context of public health emergencies and in the context of developing strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

The event will take place via Zoom from 3 to 4:30 p.m. He will present for about 45 minutes, followed by 45 minutes discussion with the audience.

We have the details posted at KVSC.org on how to join the presentation.

Link: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/93337250880