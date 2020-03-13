SCSU: Student Services Open on Campus During Extended Break And How Classes Will Resume

While St. Cloud State University extending its spring break by one week, the services to students who live on campus are still available and in place.

President Robbyn Wacker sent out a campus-wide update stating campus offices, student support services, residence halls and dining services will remain open regular business hours next week. She affirmed students do have the option of returning to their resident hall, adding the school’s facilities and Resident Hall staff have worked to ensure that residence halls have been cleaned per health and safety guidelines.

The chancellor of Minnesota State extended SCSU’s spring break by one week due to COVID-19. This means classes are suspended from March 16-22. Wacker says face to face classes will resume in an alternative delivery format beginning Monday, March 23.

The university is updating information on their COVID-19/Coronavirus page.

Wacker says the goal is to make sure students continue to receive their education and that professors are finalizing the method each class will be delivered. She adds students can expect to hear from professors no later than Thursday, March 19 with instructions for how to access courses.

If students are in an online course already, their class will be suspended for next week. For students in clinical, practicums or internships, faculty advisors will be in touch with you on how to proceed. University officials are working in consultation with Stearns County public health officials and the Minnesota Department of Health as they make decisions relating to COVID-19.