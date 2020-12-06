SCSU Takes Down Number Four Denver

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

The SCSU Men’s Hockey team had to face one of the highest ranked teams in the country on Saturday night. Denver had a tough go of things in their first two games and looked to bounce back in their third game in four days.

The scoring started just over thirty seconds into this one with a Sam Hentges goal on a two on one. This is the second time in two games that the Huskies are able to score in the first two minutes of the game. Denver would tally one before the end of the first period on the power play.

In the second period, Denver would score their second power play goal just under a minute into the second period. The Huskies would answer just four minutes later with a Fitzgerald goal. Then, moments after a power play three minutes later, Spencer Meier would find the back of the net.

In the third period, SCSU would extend their lead on the back hand of Nolan Walker. The entire game was filled with SCSU penalties, and Denver took advantage for the third time in the third period to bring it within one.

The Huskies would end up winning by a score of 4-3 over the Pioneers. The Huskies continue their pod schedule Sunday night against Nebraska-Omaha. Puck drop will be at 8:05 with pregame scheduled for 7:30 on KVSC.