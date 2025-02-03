SCSU takes first place in 2025 at the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University took first place at the 2025 Minnesota State Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC), held by the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence.

The competition was held on January 25, 2025, at Alexandria Technical and Community College.

Ten teams from across Minnesota competed In a controlled environment, and assumed administrative and protective duties for an existing “commercial” network.

Each team started with an identical set of hardware and software and was scored on their ability to detect and respond to outside threats, maintain the availability of existing servers, respond to business requests, and balance security needs.

SCSU’s team was captained by Griffin Davies. This was his third time competing at the CCDC.

Other team members included Naima Mumin, Carl Jenson, Dustin Pollreis, Liam Browning, Kenneth Quinn, Colin Robertson and Ryan Stearns.

SCSU advances to the Regional CCDC March 14-15, 2025, which will be held at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana.