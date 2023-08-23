SCSU to Become First Minn. Institution to Offer Certificate-Based Cannabis Education Program

Grace Jacobson / News Director

St. Cloud State University will be the first institution in Minn. to offer new online certification programs in cannabis education.

St. Cloud State’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division is partnering with California-based cannabis education company Green Flower to deliver the content.

The four topics include: Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture, Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management, Business of Cannabis and Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine.

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker says, “The cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for skilled professionals is higher than ever. Our endeavor is to meet workforce demand to provide educated professionals in this quickly evolving industry.”

Over 20 other institutions around the country already partnered with Green Flower to deliver cannabis courses.

The University says these non-credit certificate programs are available to anyone over the age of 18.

Upcoming start dates are Sept. 11 and Nov. 6 for certificate programs.