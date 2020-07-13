SCSU to Require Masks For All Campus Visitors and Students

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Things are slowly starting to return to normal as campuses put in place new regulations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday St. Cloud State University is requiring face coverings for all faculty, students and visitors when in campus buildings.

SCSU Public Safety reminds to please keep in mind that face coverings are required for the safety of all members of the campus community. SCSU is preparing to open all buildings to visitors on Monday, August 3rd. Currently only a limited number of buildings, such as the Atwood Memorial Center, are open in the daytime.

According to the CDC, when face coverings are properly fitted over the nose and mouth, they prevent the wearer from dispersing potentially infectious droplets into the environment where they can contaminate surfaces or be inhaled by others.

Disposable masks and St. Cloud State-logo cloth masks are now available to pick up at the Administrative Services front desk and College of Science and Engineering Dean’s Office.