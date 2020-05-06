SCSU Welcomes New Dean of Graduate Studies

By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has announced their new Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Associate Provost for Research and Sponsored Programs.

Dr. Claudia Tomany is the former NDSU Dean of Graduate and Interdisciplinary Studies. At SCSU, Tomany will play a pivotal role in setting strategic direction for the graduate school and the research unit.

Tomany had worked all around the country before her time at NDSU. She has a PhD and master’s degree from University of Munich, Germany in English and Scandinavian Studies, and a bachelor’s degree from University of Bergen, Norway in Scandinavian Studies and German.

“Dr. Tomany joins our team with a wealth of experience as a professor and administrator,” said Provost Dan Gregory. “I am excited for her to join the SCSU team and I am very much looking forward to working with her on building the It’s Time strategy in graduate education and research, scholarship and creative activity.”

Dr. Tomany’s time at SCSU will start July 1st.