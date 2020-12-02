SCSU Wins On Weird Bounce Over Western Michigan

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The puck dropped on the Huskies season on Tuesday night, and the scoring started soon after. Kevin Fitzgerald scored the first SCSU goal of the season on a breakaway just over two minutes into the game. The goal was sparked by an outlet, two-line pass from Nick Perbix. Western Michigan scored a few minutes later to tie the game up.

This would be where the game got weird. Micah Miller threw one toward WMU backup goaltender Austin Cain, which ended up sneaking in. Cain relieved an injured Brandon Bussi, who got hurt during the second period. The Huskies looked as though they were going to take the lead into the locker room when WMU added two goals in the last two minutes of the second.

The Huskies had to show grit to come back late in the third when Kupka got the Huskies back into a tie game. The game looked as though it was going to go into overtime, which assumptions are something that could not be made in this game.

Micah Miller would bring the puck into the zone and pass to Perbix who would throw it on net. The puck hit the goaltender Cain and jumped into the air. A WMU defender, Josh Passolt attempted to clear the puck but ended up putting the puck into the back of the net giving the Huskies the win.

The Huskies walk away from day one in the pod with a 4-3 win and a 1-0 record. The Huskies will face the Pioneers of Denver on Saturday night. Nick Maxson and Drew Steele will have the call on 88.1 FM KVSC and streamed online at kvsc.org.