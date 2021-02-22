SCSU Women’s Basketball Hands Bulldogs First Loss with Split in Duluth

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After completing their second straight sweep last weekend against Crookston, the St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team would travel up to Duluth to take on the undefeated Bulldogs for the final regular season games.

02/19/21 – St. Cloud State 60 – Minnesota Duluth 49

The Huskies’ number one defense came to play on Friday night, as the nationally ranked Duluth Bulldogs were never able to find any offensive momentum.

St. Cloud State held Duluth to only 20 points in the first half and outscored the Bulldogs 22-9 in the second quarter.

The Huskies were able to maintain their 14-point lead in the second half as they shot 75% from the field in the fourth quarter.

St. Cloud State never allowed Duluth to find their three-point shot, as they held the Bulldogs to just 2-12 from behind the arc and a season-low 49 points in their first loss of the season.

Brehna Evans lead the Huskies with 17 points, 3-4 from 3PT and seven rebounds. Nikki Kilboten put together a strong performance with 12 points and eight rebounds and Katrina Theis added 12 points off the bench.

The Huskies collected 15 offensive rebounds for 16 second chance points and went a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line.

02/20/21 – St. Cloud State 60 – Minnesota Duluth 69

After a big win the night before, St. Cloud State came out with another strong start as they ended the first quarter leading 21-13.

The Huskies would once again go into the halftime break leading by double digits, but Duluth was finally able to break the stout Huskies defense by scoring 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

St. Cloud State couldn’t pull the game out in the final quarter, after getting it down to a two-possession game. The Huskies were held to single digits for the first time in the series in the fourth quarter.

Tori Wortz lead SCSU with a season-high 25 points while shooting 10-18 from the field. Nikki Kilboten added eleven points and nine rebounds as well.

After leading the Huskies with 17 points the night before, Brehna Evans was limited to just three points on Saturday.

Duluth had three players reach double figures and the Bulldogs shot 42% from the field in the win.

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team (10-4 overall, 7-3 in-conference) finished the regular season in second place in the NSIC North Division. The Huskies will now head to Sioux Falls for the NSIC Tournament next weekend. In the first round, they will face Minnesota State Mankato on Friday at 1 p.m.