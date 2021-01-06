SCSU Women’s Basketball Opens Season With A Split

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

01/02/21 – St. Cloud State 71 – Upper Iowa 75

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team opened the 2020-21 season at Halenbeck Hall against Upper Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies started out strong as they jumped to an early 15-8 lead and then extended it to 24-14. SCSU shot 75% from the field in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Upper Iowa would go on an 8-2 run to keep things close going into halftime.

After the break, Upper Iowa continued their momentum to eventually tie the game at 41. Erin Navratil was the spark the Huskies needed to get back on track as she scored five consecutive points in the third quarter. The Huskies built the lead back up to nine by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Upper Iowa would go on a 16-0 run to take a six-point lead with 1:45 remaining. It was Senior, Tori Wortz and Junior, Brehna Evans who carried the Huskies back into the game. Both scoring seven of the team’s final nine points in the fourth to force overtime.

Another run by Upper Iowa in overtime proved to be too much for SCSU and the Huskies would fall in their season opener. This would go on to be the first time St. Cloud State has lost to Upper Iowa. They were 16-0 going into Saturday’s game.

01/03/21 – St. Cloud State 66 – Upper Iowa 50

This season, the NSIC announced that teams will be playing the same team back-to-back, to limit potential exposure of COVID-19.

St. Cloud State came out strong in the first quarter as they lead 18-10.

The defensive effort by the Huskies limited Upper Iowa to shooting 30% in the first half as SCSU led 33-24 going into halftime.

62% from the field in the fourth quarter helped the Huskies secure their first win of the season.

Tori Wortz and Brehna Evans lead things once again for the Huskies. After combining for 39 points on Saturday, the backcourt duo combined for 28 points on Sunday.

Senior, Caitlyn Peterson scored a career-high 15 points for SSU as well.

St. Cloud State will host U-Mary on Friday and Saturday and tip off for Friday’s game is 6 p.m. You can listen to the game LIVE on 97.5 FM RadioX or ONLINE at 975radiox.com