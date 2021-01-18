SCSU Women’s Basketball Picks Up Two Wins On The Road

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

01/15/21 – St. Cloud State 60 – U-Mary 41

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team was scheduled to travel to Minot State this weekend, but because of COVID-19 protocols, the Huskies would face U-Mary once again on the road.

Both teams played it close in the first quarter, but the Huskies were able to separate themselves from the Marauders in the second after outscoring Mary 21-10.

U-Mary put together a strong third quarter to keep the game close. In the fourth, St. Cloud State regained control thanks to their defense holding Mary to 18% from the field and 0-5 from three.

Junior, Katrina Theis led St. Cloud State with 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks off the bench. Brehna Evans and Nikki Kilboten also scored in double figures for SCSU.

The Huskies had 40 points in the paint and capitalized with 18 points off turnovers.

01/16/21 – St. Cloud State 67 – U-Mary 55

On Saturday, St. Cloud State’s defense came to play once again as they held U-Mary to 29% from the field in the first half. The Huskies also struggled offensively in the first quarter, but turned it around in the second to give them the lead heading into halftime.

Another strong third quarter by Mary cut the lead to 42-41 as they went 8-11 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line.

St. Cloud State grabbed control as U-Mary was never able to take the lead in the final quarter. The Huskies went 12-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to secure their second straight win.

The backcourt duo of Tori Wortz and Brehna Evans combined for 39 points, seven assists and nine steals. Katrina Theis put together another strong performance with 11 points off the bench for the Huskies

SCSU went 22-26 from the line and were able to force 19 turnovers for 25 points off turnovers in the win.

St. Cloud State is now 4-2 and is 1-1 in NSIC North Division play. They will travel to play Northern State (1-3) next weekend.