SCSU Women’s Basketball Splits at Home Against U-Mary

01/08/21 – U-Mary 54 – St. Cloud State 90

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team was back at Halenbeck Hall for a series with U-Mary on Friday night.

This would be the season opener for U-Mary after COVID-19 protocols canceled their games last weekend.

U-Mary started off hot as they opened the game on a 9-2 run, but things quickly changed as St. Cloud State scored 18 unanswered points to take a 20-9 lead after the first quarter.

SCSU controlled the rest of the game as they outscored Mary 23-10 in the second quarter and headed to the break with a 43-19 lead.

The Huskies would score 20 points in every quarter and held Mary to 35% from the field and just 18% on their three-point attempts.

Four different Huskies scored in double digits as Tori Wotz and Nikki Kilboten both led with 15 points. Brehna Evans had 13 points and Katrina Theis added 12 off the bench.

01/09/21 – U-Mary 70 – St. Cloud State 67

Game two between St. Cloud State and U-Mary would end up a lot closer than the result on Friday night.

The Huskies once again struggled in the first quarter as they found themselves trailing 18-6 after the first quarter.

Things would open up for SCSU offensively in the second quarter, as they started to get to the free throw line. The Huskies went 7-8 from the line, outscored Mary 26-12 in the quarter and led by two going into halftime.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the second half and the Huskies would find some separation as they led 58-52 in the fourth.

Mary battled back and took a two-point led, but Tori Wotz was able to tie the game with two made free throws.

U-Mary’s Megan Voit connected on a three with 1.8 seconds remaining on the clock. Brehna Evans had a good look at a three, but was unable to get it to fall.

In the loss, Wortz led the Huskies with 16 points, Evans had 13 and Kilboten added 10. The Huskies shot 36% from the field and only made five of their three point attempts.

St. Cloud State drops game two and moves to 2-2 after two weekends of play. They will travel to play Minot State next weekend for their first road games of the season.