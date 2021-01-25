SCSU Women’s Basketball Splits With Northern State

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After sweeping their series against U-Mary last week, the St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team would hit the road again for a set of games against Northern State.

01/22/21 – St. Cloud State 69 – Northern State 40

Both teams played a close first quarter, but the second quarter is when St. Cloud State started to break the game open.

In the second, SCSU outscored the Wolves 21-11 and shot 50% from the field, to take a 12-point lead heading into halftime.

St. Cloud State’s defense was stellar in the second half as they held Northern to 17% from the field and 1-8 from behind the arc. Northern State was also held to just five points in the third quarter. SCSU would go on to outscore Northern State 34-17 in the second half.

Tori Wortz led SCSU with 16 pts, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brehna Evans finished with 15 points and four steals. Nikki Kilboten scored ten points and led with nine rebounds.

The Huskies forced 20 turnovers and capitalized with 23 points off those turnovers in the win.

01/23/21 – St. Cloud State 56 – Northern State 64

On Saturday, St. Cloud State opened the first quarter going 4-10 from behind the arc and holding the Northern State offense 2-15 from the field.

In the second, Northern State broke out for 20 points in the quarter, but still trailed the Huskies by one going into halftime.

Offensive struggles for St. Cloud State occurred in the third quarter as they were limited to just six points on 3-12 shooting. Northern State outscored the Huskies 19-6 in the quarter.

SCSU entered the fourth down 35-47 and fought back to take the lead with 3:55 remaining in the game. Northern State would eventually regain the lead and grab the win.

St. Cloud State (5-3 Overall and 2-2 in North) will be back at home against Minnesota State-Moorhead (2-2 in North) on Friday and Saturday. Tip off for Friday’s game is 6 p.m. You can listen to the game LIVE on 97.5 FM RadioX or ONLINE at 975radiox.com