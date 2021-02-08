SCSU Women’s Basketball Sweeps Undefeated Bemidji State

By Nathan Daggett / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

After last week’s games against Minnesota State Mankato were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team would travel up the road to Bemidji for a set of games against the undefeated Beavers.

02/05/21 – St. Cloud State 65 – Bemidji State 42

St. Cloud State come out looking like a team desperate for a win, as they opened the first quarter leading 29-13. The Huskies shot 60% from the field and 4-5 from behind the arc in the opening ten minutes.

St. Cloud State would go on to outscore Bemidji State in every quarter, and held the Beavers to 29 points through the final three quarters. The Huskies shot 47% from the field and went 7-15 on their 3-point attempts.

Junior, Brehna Evans led SCSU with a career-high 28 points, while shooting 11-19 from the field and 4-5 from behind the arc.

St. Cloud State’s defense held Bemidji State to 30% shooting and 15 turnovers.

02/06/21 – St. Cloud State 57 – Bemidji State 53

The Huskies couldn’t repeat their first quarter performance from the night before, as they needed a second half comeback, after trailing 22-35 at halftime.

SCSU battled throughout the second half and put together a 9-0 scoring run in the fourth to take a 49-46 lead.

The defense for St. Cloud State was able to get key stops during the fourth quarter, limiting Bemidji State to just seven points. SCSU was also able to force 21 turnovers. The Huskies outscored the Beavers 35-18 in the second half.

Free throws by Senior, Caitlyn Peterson clinched the win for SCSU.

Tori Wortz led SCSU with 19 points, 6-19 FG, 4-6 3P, and six steals. Evans had another strong performance as she tallied 17 points and three assists. Nikki Kilboten reached double figures with 10 points.

The Huskies are currently in third place in the NSIC North Division, with two weeks remaining in the season.

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team (7-3 overall, 4-2 in-conference) will head back home to host Minnesota Crookston (3-7 in-conference) on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s tip-off is 6 p.m. You can listen to the game LIVE on 97.5 FM RadioX or ONLINE at 975radiox.com.