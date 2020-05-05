SCSU Women’s Hockey Announce 2020-2021 Recruiting Class

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team announced the eight incoming freshmen for the 2020-2021 season. The incoming class includes five forward, two defenders, and a goaltender.

The incoming freshman class alphabetically starts off with the goaltender of the group Sanni Ahola. Ahola, the Finnish goaltender, comes over after putting up a .914 save percentage last season for her team, HIFK, in the Finnish women’s league.

MacKenzie Bourgerie, a forward, headlines two Minnesotans in the class, coming from St. Michael. Bourgerie played her high school hockey for North Wright County, a combo of St. Michael-Albertville HS, Monticello HS, and Annandale HS. She led NWC in points in each of the past three seasons with 51, 67, and 42 respectively.

Emma Gentry, a forward, will join the team in the fall as well. Gentry, from Alpena, Michigan, scored 105 points just two seasons ago for Meijer AAA Hockey 19U. In that season, she put up 71 goals in 65 games.

The Huskies will add an Alaskan to the roster in the fall with the addition of Allison Green. Green played last season with the 19U AAA Girls Belle Tire Hockey team.

Linnea Melotindos will round out the Finnish part of the recruiting class when the forward comes to join the team this fall. Melotindos played for Kiekko-Espoo last season after playing the previous four seasons with Team Kuortane. In her last two seasons with Team Kuortane, Melotindos served as an alternate captain.

Devyn Millwater, the only Canadian in the incoming class, adds depth on the blue line. Millwater has played for three different teams in the past three seasons, most recently playing for the Pursuit of Excellence of the CSSHL.

Nicole Ness rounds out the Minnesotans of the class of players. She played her youth hockey in the Apple Valley program and moved on to start her high school career at the Academy of Holy Angels. Since then, though, she has played for multiple different teams. Most recently, she laced her skates up for the Alaska All Stars U19 team. She attended Senior South High School in Anchorage to wrap up her high school.

The final member of the incoming freshman class is Adela Skrdlova. Skrdlova, a defender, becomes the second player on the current roster from the Czech Republic. The other Czech player on the team, Klara Hymlarova, was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team last season.