SCSU Women’s Hockey Announces Captains For 2020-21

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey team announced its captains for the season earlier this week.

Wearing the “C” this season will be senior defender Kenzie Wylie. Wylie served as one of the team’s alternate captains last season. She scored four points last season with one goal and three assists.

Hannah Bates, Laura Kluge, and Emma Polusny will serve as the team’s alternate captains.

Bates has been a mainstay in the lineup since her freshman season racking up 99 games played over three seasons.

Kluge has been one of the more explosive offensive players on the team over the past three seasons putting up 46 points in three seasons.

Emma Polusny has been in the spotlight over the past few seasons as one of the best goaltenders in the WCHA. Over her three seasons, she’s put up a .920 save percentage.