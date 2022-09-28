SCSU Women’s Hockey Shows Flashes of Potential at Scrimmage

By Alexander Fern / @AlexInTheBooth / Assist. News Director

Credit: SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State Women’s hockey team had their first full 60 minute game experience of the year against the Durham West Junior Lightning on Sunday.

After a very evenly played first period, the Huskies broke through with 3 goals in the span of 5 minutes in the second to jump out to a 3-1 lead over the Lightning.

The Huskies showed a speed that most followers haven’t seen in the program in a long time. And that is thanks to first year head Brian Idalski and the experience he brings to the team.

SCSU was picked to finish 7th in the WCHA right in front of St. Thomas. And they open the season this Friday against RPI.

You can catch that game at 6:00 Friday on 97.5 RadioX