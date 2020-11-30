SCSU Women’s Hockey Splits Opening Series With Mankato

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The SCSU women’s hockey season started over Thanksgiving weekend. The Mavericks of Minnesota State-Mankato came into town looking for their first wins of the season after being swept the weekend prior by UMD.

In game one, the Huskies were the victors winning by a score of 1-0. Sanni Ahola saved all 37 of Mankato’s shots in the game. The 37 saves were a program record for a debut. Ahola also was the first Huskies player since 2004 to have a shutout in her first game.

Allie Cornelius scored the lone goal for the Huskies in the second period. Hannah Bates and Olivia Hanson were given assists on the goal.

On Saturday afternoon, Mankato came away with a 4-2 win. The Mavericks scored one in the first to open the scoring. The second period had both teams tallying goals back and forth twice. Mackenzie Bourgerie and Klara Hymlarova scored the two goals for SCSU.

Mankato would add another in the third to put the dagger in the Huskies chances of a comeback.

Next week, the Huskies travel to Duluth to face the Bulldogs in a two game series.