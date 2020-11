By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team have to leave their skates unlaced for the time being. This is because eight individuals inside of the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the series scheduled for November 20 and 21 has been postponed. No make-up dates for the series against Bemidji State have been scheduled.