SCSU Women’s Hockey Wins Home Opener Over Mercyhurst

By Carl Goenner



The St. Cloud State Women’s hockey team defeated the Mercyhurst Lakers at the Brooks Center on Friday to secure a “W” in their home opener.



(CENTERICEVIEW)

Emma Gentry and Sofianna Sundelin each had a goal on the night for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State came out hot in the first period getting 4 quick shots on goal, but Mercyhurst

soon woke up and evened the game up. After some back-and-forth play, the first period ended

with no score.

The Huskies once again came out fast in period two and so did the Lakers. Just

two minutes in to the second period, Sofia Sundelin won a puck battle in front of the net and

flipped it in to the goal to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. St Cloud State then controlled the rest of

period 2 until Regina Metzler tied the game up with just 40 seconds to play in the period.



Period 3 was very even but St. Cloud’s Emma Gentry put the Huskies on top with just under 4

minutes to go. The Huskies held on to the rest of the way to secure a win and improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Huskies are back in action at 1:00 PM tomorrow at the Brooks Center against the Lakers. You can tune in to those games on the KVSC Sports Stream.