SCSU’s Meier and Larson Answer Questions At NCHC Media Day

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

NCHC Media Day meant that there was media availability for each of the NCHC teams to answer questions from the press. Representing SCSU was head coach Brett Larson and junior captain Spencer Meier.

Meier’s Availability

Meier mentioned that the team’s style of play this season is going to be playing fast. The captain later mentioned that the team’s goals included to “win the details.” With Meier being a defenseman, he added that he wants to keep the defensive zone “clean.”

Meier had very positive things to say about the team’s way of handling the pandemic and practicing during such. He also gave a look into the program of what they are doing behind the scenes. Meier stated, “We have two pods and stay separate until on the ice.”

As a whole, Meier wants the team to “work our tails off” because of one of his favorite quotes. He said that “each day someone is getting passed and somebody is passing someone.”

Larson’s Availability

Head Coach Brett Larson started off the availability answering a question about the keys to the season. Larson mentioned that the team has to use their speed up front to be successful.

During his time, he mentioned that his team had two goals and two words that they have lived by this fall. The goals were to be “going into the bubble prepared” and “getting into the bubble.”

When mentioning the Omaha pod, Larson made it clear that the team will not be able to let things linger with the large amount of games in little amount of time. The pod schedule also makes it clear that they are “going to need everybody.” Larson mentioned that he liked that everyone on the team was important. “We don’t win individually, we win as a group.”

A lot of the availability revolved around incoming freshman Veeti Miettinen. Veeti came over from Finland later than the rest of the group after having visa problems. Larson said that it was a “sigh of relief” when he first joined the team.

Regarding other newcomers, Larson had a lot to say about Donahue and Cockrell. He said that bringing the two of them in was a way to mature faster. Larson mentioned they both have great leadership qualities that earned each of them votes for captain. Coach Larson also mentioned Molenaar and Ziemer. He said that Molenaar has great stick work and that Ziemer reminds him a lot of Jon Lizotte.

Overall, he said he was proud of the way the “growth and development after struggling early” last season. He said that all started on the backend with how David Hrenak “played some of his best hockey down the stretch.”

Larson said that the expectations within the locker room are higher this season than last.

Upcoming For The Team

The team is currently in their quarantine period before they head out to Omaha for the pod. Their first game in the pod is next Tuesday night against Western Michigan, which will be broadcasted live on 88.1 FM KVSC with puck drop scheduled for 7:35.