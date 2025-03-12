SCSU’s Selke Field is now available for public purchase

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Selke Field is now available for public purchase.

The historic field, located on 13th Street East in St. Cloud, was most recently used as the home field for St. Cloud State Softball games.

Opened in 1937, the roughly 16 acre field is known for its massive granite walls, which were built by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.

The site was named Selke Field in 1946 in honor of the University’s longest-serving president George Selke.

In a statement, St. Cloud State Interim President Larry Dietz said, “Selke Field holds a special place in the history of our university and community. While it is bittersweet to part with such a historic site, we are excited about the opportunities this sale will bring for future development and growth.”

Selke Field hosted football games until Husky Stadium was built in 2004, which is now where the St. Cloud State Softball games are held.

The appraised value is $290,000.

For additional information and the process for submitting a purchase offer, interested parties may email Paul Harrington, Director of Real Estate Services for Minnesota State, at paul.harrington@minnstate.edu.

Selke Field | Photo provided by Zach Dwyer – SCSU University Communications.