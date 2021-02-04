SCSU’s University Chronicle Earns Multiple Awards at Newspaper Contest

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

This past Thursday St. Cloud State’s very own University Chronicle was recognized at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association’s College Better Newspaper Contest.

A reception was held on Zoom by the MNA before the results video was released on YouTube.

The association said that they received 315 submissions from other colleges and 3,102 submissions from newspapers all around the state. Submissions included articles, stories, and photos from varying newspapers of all sizes.

The University Chronicle won nine awards that night.

Among many recipients from the Chronicle, Former Editor-In-Chief of the University Chronicle, Tony Langfellow received first place in the Business Story category for his article regarding the retirement incentives offered in 2020.

He is currently working for WSAW Television in Wausau, Wisconsin as a weekday general

assignment reporter, multimedia journalist, and the producer/anchor of the Sunday morning

news show.

Langfellow said there’s no way he would have been working here and gotten to know things as fast as he did if he didn’t have those opportunities at school. Langfellow also said the combination of writing at the

University Chronicle and the reporting portion at UTVS at SCSU definitely work hand-in-hand.