Season Ends in NCAA Regional for Huskies Hoops

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team earned themselves another bid for the NCAA Tournament in the Central Region, as a result of their strong NSIC Regular Season and Tournament performances.

This was the second consecutive season that St. Cloud State was named to the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies didn’t have the chance to compete in last year’s regional because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament.

St. Cloud State earned the number five seed and took on the number four seed Central Missouri in the quarterfinal round of the region in Warrensburg, Missouri.

03/12/21 – St. Cloud State 52 – Central Missouri – 66

St. Cloud State was able to hold their own with Central Missouri in the first quarter and they only trailed by three as the Huskies shot 50% from the field.

Central Missouri was able to maintain their first quarter lead and take a 32-25 lead into the halftime break.

Just like in the NSIC Tournament, the Huskies were going to need another second half run if they wanted to keep things close. SCSU was able to score 22 points and cut the lead to nine in the third quarter. However, Central Missouri answered with 22 points of their own and never allowed the Huskies to grab control.

In the final ten minutes, the Huskies were only able to muster 5 points on just 1-14 shooting and would drop their battle with Central Missouri, 66-52.

Tori Wortz led SCSU with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. Brehna Evans scored 13 points and Nikki Kilboten was able to reach double figures with 12 points.

The Huskies shot 36% from the field and struggled from behind the arc as they shot 3-17. The Huskies’ number one defense was able to force 13 turnovers.

The St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball Team will end their season with a 12-6 record. The Huskies will be back for the 2021-2022 season as many seniors have announced they will return for another season.