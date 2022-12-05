Second Half Surge Helps Huskies Close Out Wildcats

By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Reporter

On November 26th, the Huskies struggled early on against the Northern Michigan Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, until Tommy Chattman was able to get 5 straight points and give them a 15-13 lead. Soon after, Mathew Willert and Joe Mutimer would put up back to back three pointers to extend the lead for St. Cloud.

The Wildcats were able to stay in the game and led the Huskies 41-38 at halftime. The second half was different for St. Cloud as they found a second gear with the help of a key three pointer from Mathew Willert that gave them a boost of momentum. The Huskies then began to take advantage of opportunities and shoot over 90% from the free throw line in the second half. Tommy Chapman finished with 16 points to help the Huskies take a 76-69 victory over the Northern Michigan Wildcats.