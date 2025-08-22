Selke Field is purchased from CMYSA for $350K

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — After being on sale since March, 2025, Selke Field has been purchased for $350K.

Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association (CMYSA) purchased the field on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, according to a media release from SCSU University Communications.

Opened in 1937, the roughly 16-acrea field served as an off-campus athletics facility, and was last used by the SCSU softball team in 2024.

The site is known for it’s granite walls surrounding the property, which were built by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.

The money from the sale will be reinvested into the school for facilities upgrades on the SCSU campus, according to the release.

On Sept. 21, 2025, from 2-5 p.m., community members will be able to attend an event at Selke Field. The event will include games and a 4-on-4 soccer tournament.