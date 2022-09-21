Semi-Truck Collides With a Cargo Van Near Santiago; Nobody Injured

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A semi-truck collided with a cargo van near Santiago Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi, which was being driven by 26-year-old Alex Johnson of Becker, and passenger 31 Adam Johnson from Monticello, was traveling South on Benton County Road 7.

A cargo van driven by 35-year-old Ross Warm, was traveling East on Hwy 95. The semi and van collided in the intersection.

Warm was taken to the hospital for treatment. Medical officials say the injuries are non life-threatening.