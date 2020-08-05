Semi Crashes and Blocks Road near Buffalo on Wednesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call about a crashed semi on Wednesday morning in Middleville Township, about ten miles west of Montrose.

Just after 8:30 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 46-year-old Jonathon Hinnenkamp of Sauk Centre was blocking all the lanes of Highway 12 with his semi-truck that was hauling a tanker.

Hinnenkamp was heading east on Highway 12 when he rear-ended a pickup truck hauling a gravity box. The gravity box flew into the westbound lanes and struck 64-year-old Steven Rossman of South Haven.

Hinnenkamp attempted to avoid the gravity box, but rear-ended another vehicle causing him to roll over and block all the lanes.

In total, five individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash. Rossman, who was hit by the gravity box was taken to Buffalo Hospital for treatment of his injuries.