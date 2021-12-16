Semi Driver Injured After Truck Rolls Near Atwater Due to High Winds

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a Pipestone man was injured after the semi-truck he was driving rolled due to high winds.

The accident happened just east of Atwater at Highway 12 and 180th Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Patrol officers came on the scene where 49-year-old Aron David Quilantan’s semi had turned around and was facing east bound. The semi was stopped on side of road when it rolled due to high winds.

Quilantan was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in the truck was not injured. The State Patrol reports neither were wearing a seat belt.