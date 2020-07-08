Semi-Trailer Crashes Into Eden Lake Township Ditch Tuesday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed semi on Tuesday in Eden Lake Township, about five miles south of Richmond.

Just after 11:15 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene where 37-year-old Brian Luebke of New Germany was heading west on 185th Street and County Road 43.





Luebke attempted to pull to the side of the road to conduct a walk around vehicle inspection when the rear of the trailer started going into the ditch.

Luebke tried to correct himself, but was unable to. The semi-truck overturned into the ditch and landed on the driver’s side. He was able to get out of the vehicle by climbling through the passenger window.

Luebke sustained a few scrapes on his hands and declined medical treatment. A towing company removed the semi-truck and trailer out of the ditch.