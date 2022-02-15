Semi-Truck Carrying 40,000 lbs. of Milk Rolls On Its Side Trapping Driver Inside

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Last Friday a semi-truck carrying 40,000 lbs. of milk rolled onto its side trapping the driver inside.

Around 3:00 a.m. the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived at 31437 County Road 65 in Oak Township they found 73-year-old Frederick Ettel of Freeport trapped in the cab of the semi. Ettel was then extracted from inside the cab and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Weather conditions are believed to be the cause of the crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Melrose Fire and Rescue, Melrose Ambulance and Melrose Police Department helped respond to the scene.