Semi-Truck Collides With Median on Interstate 94

By Jakub Blum / KVSC Reporter

A Semi-Truck was involved in a collision on Tuesday after the vehicle crashed into a median and rolled over as it was traveling on I-94 in Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that at 11:25 P.M. on Tuesday, a semi-truck traveling eastbound I-94 lost control, hit a median barrier and proceeded to roll over.

Fifty-one-year-old Montana native Ronald Mitchell was the sole occupant of the truck. Mitchell was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.