Semi-Truck Driver Hospitalized after Crash in Monticello

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a man driving a semi crashed Monday in Monticello.

Thirty-two-year-old Ahmednur Diriye, of Hopkins was heading Westbound on I-94 in his semi that was carrying a tractor.

At about 11:36 a.m. Dirive came upon heavy snow and slow traffic, which forced him to take the median to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of him. The semi went into the median and the trailer jack knifed, allowing the tractor to roll over onto the driver’s side.

Dirive was taken to North Memorial Maple Grove where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.