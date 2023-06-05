Sen. Mathews Secures $11.7 Million for Highway 169 Project

Grace Jacobson / News Director

District 27 Sen. Andrew Mathews secured funding for Highway 169 and County Road 4 in Zimmerman at the end of the session.

The $11.7 million funding will go toward the construction of a new intersection and overpass.

The construction project will also make the stoplight in Zimmerman the only stoplight in a 75-mile stretch until Onamia.

Sen. Mathews says getting the intersection upgraded is an important local priority of the city.