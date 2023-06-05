Jun 5, 2023
Sen. Mathews Secures $11.7 Million for Highway 169 Project
Grace Jacobson / News Director
District 27 Sen. Andrew Mathews secured funding for Highway 169 and County Road 4 in Zimmerman at the end of the session.
The $11.7 million funding will go toward the construction of a new intersection and overpass.
The construction project will also make the stoplight in Zimmerman the only stoplight in a 75-mile stretch until Onamia.
Sen. Mathews says getting the intersection upgraded is an important local priority of the city.