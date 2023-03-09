Senate District 14 Republican Convention March 18th in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Sentate District 14 Republican Convention is coming up soon and the Chair of the local party is sharing information for people to attend.

Chair of the St. Cloud Area Republican party Helena Halverson is officially calling the Convention for Saturday, March 18th at Apollo High School. Republicans who live in Senate District 14 are invited to the convention from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Halverson reports registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes 30 minutes after the convention is called to order at 9 a.m. Only delegates and alternates, elected at the 2022 SD14 caucus and living in the redistricted Senate District 14 boundaries, are eligible to vote. There is a registration fee for all attendees.

Items to be discussed and voted on include:

Electing officers

Electing State Central Delegates.

Reviewing and approving of proposed changes to the SD14 Constitution

Other business as may properly come before this convention

Representative Tom Emmer is expected to attend as well.