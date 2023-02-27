Senator Aric Putnam to Hold Listening Session in St. Cloud Thursday

By Jakub Blum, KVSC reporter

If you have any ideas or concerns about the 2023 State Legislative session, St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnam is holding al listening session with constituents on Thursday, March 2nd in St. Cloud.

Sen. Aric Putnam

The DFL represents Senate District 14 and is inviting any residents of the district to meet with him informally to share their concerns on local and statewide topics.

Senate District 14 includes all or parts of St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Augusta, St. Joseph and Minden Township.

The listening session starts at 7 p.m. at the St. Cloud Library in the Bremer Room.