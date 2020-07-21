St. Cloud Senator Relph Expresses Opinion on Schools Opening In Fall

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

State Senator from St. Cloud Jerry Relph has voted on a resolution for schools opening in the fall.

Relph, a republican, believes the Governor does not have the ability to mandate school closures for all or part of an academic year, which could potentially impact the future for many kids across the state. Relph says local elected leaders should determine if or when schools can safely reopen.

A survey done by the Minnesota Department of Education found 64% of parents wanting students back in schools this fall. Another survey by Education Trust says nine out of ten parents were worried about their child falling behind due to COVID-related closures.

Relph was elected in 2017 to represent District 14, covering areas of St. Cloud, St. Augusta and Waite Park in three counties.