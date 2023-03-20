Separate Weekend Accidents Result in Injuries After Two Vehicles Roll

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Several people were injured over the weekend in accidents on Central Minnesota roadways.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday an SUV was headed westbound on Highway 10 in Benton County when the driver left the road, hit the center median and rolled. The accident happened north of St. Cloud.

The driver of the vehicle was 56-year-old Laurie Jean Bjork from Shakopee. She was not injured, but a 63-year-old passenger was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers were not seriously injured.

In an accident on Friday, March 17th, another truck rolled with three people inside. The State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 71 in Sauk Centre Township.

A 16-year-old boy was driving a pick-up truck northbound on the highway when it left the road and rolled in the ditch. Two passengers were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a 14-year-old by and a 17-year-old teenage girl.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of the accident. The Sauk Centre Police and ambulance service assisted the State Patrol.



