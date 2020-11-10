Several Shots Fired Inside Apartment in St. Cloud Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after several shots were fired inside an apartment complex in St. Cloud on Friday night.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of East St. Germain for a report of a man threatening other residents in the building with a gun.

The man fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, but was identified as 39-year-old Michael Walton of St. Cloud.

Four hours later, officers were called back to the same location for a report of shots fired inside of the hallway of the apartment.

The investigation revealed that a 24-year-old man who was a relative of the residents who were threatened with a gun earlier, had come to the building to bring his family to an alternate location.

Walton encountered the man and fired several shots at him. The man returned fire in self-defense and struck Walton, causing a non-life-threatening injury. The man then called police.

Walton fed the area again and was eventually arrested by officers nearby.

Walton was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He then was then taken to Benton County Jail where he is being held for court on the charge of 2nd degree Assault. He also is being held on the charges of Felony Threats of Violence and 2nd Degree Assault from the first call.