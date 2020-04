By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Practice your severe weather safety plans at home with Severe Weather Awareness Week.

On Thursday, April 16, at 1:45 p.m. a tornado drill will occur and again at 6:45 p.m. in a few Minnesota Counties.

There will not be any tornado warning issues sent over EAS to those TV/Radio/Cable outlets that use weather radio as an input.

Other daily weather topics include, Floods and Extreme Heat.