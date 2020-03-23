Shed and Contents Total Loss Avon Fire Saturday

A wood boiler and shed started a fire in Avon Township on Saturday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department said in their report that 47-year-old Brian Gertken of Avon heard a boom that led to his wood boiler and shed starting on fire. Gertken also reported that he had a nearby barn with cattle in it.

Deputies arrived at the scene where the shed was fully engulfed in flames. Gertken’s home was near the shed and sustained damage to the siding. Gertken was able to get all four cattle out of the barn, as it never started on fire.

Two 4-wheelers were in the shed and are considered total losses because of the fire. No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation.