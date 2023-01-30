Shed in North St. Cloud Fire Destroyed in Fire

KVSC Staff Report

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a fire Friday night that resulted in a total loss of a shed.

Fire Chief Matt Love says two engines were called just before 10:30 p.m. to 610 22nd Avenue North. When fire crews arrived a utility shed was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put it out, but the building and its contents were a total loss.

The total estimated loss to property and contents is $1,100. The fire is being investigated by the office of the Fire Marshall.