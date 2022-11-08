Sherburne County Commissioner Charged with Stalking and Invasion of Privacy

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Sherburne County Commissioner Timothy Dolan has been charged with criminal invasion of privacy and stalking.

Credit: Sherburne County website

Authorities with the Office of the Anoka County Attorney say the criminal complaint stated that Dolan took thousands of photos and videos of his fiancé without her knowledge or permission.

Police say the photos were stored in a cloud-based photo storage on an electronic device. The photos showed the victim without clothes while she was in the restroom, changing clothes, in bed and other places.

Due to Dolan’s position with Sherburne County, the case has been turned over to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office. Court proceedings start November 16th.