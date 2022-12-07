Sherburne County Completes 2022 General Election

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Election officials in Sherburne County have completed the hand counted votes that were cast in the 2022 General Election.

Sherburne County election officials have completed a hand count of votes in four precincts in the area. The four precincts that were selected were in Elk River, Big Lake, Clear Lake Township and Haven Township.

The races have been hand counted for Governor, U.S. House of Representative, Attorney General and Secretary of State. The votes that were counted in those races included 14,336 votes in races that were selected from several Sherburne County precincts.

There has been little change in the U.S. House of Representative race with Rep. Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct. In the Representative race two voters marked the ballot for the two candidates.

Sherburne County Auditor Treasurer, Diane Arnold said in a statement “the election tabulators accurately and correctly did the job they were intended to do. The hand counting provided the public an opportunity to see how human error does happen and that it’s not intentional”