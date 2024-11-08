Sherburne County election staff identifies and submits missing absentee ballots

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY., Minn. — As of November 7, 2024, general election results are now updated to include some Sherburne County absentee ballots from the U.S. Postal Service that weren’t included in the initial unofficial totals.

Unofficial results are updated for countywide races and are available on the Secretary of State website.

The delayed upload of ballots was due to one ballot scanner and involved an incomplete transfer of data to the state election reporting system.

“This is why election results are unofficial until all tabulations and totals are checked and double

checked, and the Canvassing Board meets and certifies the election results,” said County

Administrator Bruce Messelt.

Sherburne County will work with the Secretary of State’s offices and candidates impacted candidates to ensure final results reflect the greatest degree of fairness, accuracy, and transparency allowed by law.