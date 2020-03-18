Sherburne County Govt Center and River’s Edge Convention Center Changes

The Sherburne County Government Center and River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud have both announced changes to their buildings and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, the Sherburne County Government Center will be restricted to gatherings of no more than 10 individuals in one area. Visitors over 10 people per hour will be asked to return at a later time. On Monday, March 23, there will be a limited access to in-person essential transactions only.

If you are looking to schedule an appointment for your services, you will have to call the Government Center for your appointment. For court related matters, please call (800) 433-5232 or (763) 765-4600.

The phone number to call with questions or to schedule appointments beginning Monday, March 23 is (763) 765-3000.

Meanwhile, all events at the River’s Edge Convention Center through April 30 are being cancelled due to the State of Emergency declared by Minnesota’s Governor. For the status of events in May, check the event calendar on the Convention Center’s website.