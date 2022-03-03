Sherburne County Jail Earns Triple Crown Accreditation

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office won their third national accreditation award this year.

The newest award comes from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The department recently received two other accreditation awards from the American Correctional Association (ACA) and National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC).

Jail Commander Brian Frank says they are proud of the dedication and commitment of the jail and clinic staff giving the Sheriff’s Office the ability to become accredited by these national organizations.

In earning these accreditation’s puts the Sherburne County Sheriffs Office in elite company. They are now one of 50 sheriff’s offices in the United States that has earned all three awards.