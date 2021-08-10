Sherburne County Small Business Fund Applications Open

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Sherburne County Commissioners have approved a program to make grant money available for businesses that suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherburne County businesses can begin applying for those funds today. The application window will be open until August 31. Eligible businesses may receive a one-time grant up to $20,000.

The funds are designed to assist a business that can show a decrease in actual revenue or anticipated revenue of at least 20 percent. Applicants who are approved to receive grant money will be required to conduct a 30-minute visit with an industry expert with the County’s Entrepreneur Lab program before receiving the money.

For more information and to apply, go to https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/ and click on the news item “Small Business Recovery Fund” to find the link to the application.