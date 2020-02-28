Sherburne Hall Closing At SCSU

St. Cloud State University has announced it will suspend the use of one of its residence halls indefinitely.

Sherburne hall, located on the north side of campus attached to Garvey Commons, is 14 stories tall and can house just under 600 students.

Students who were registered to stay in Sherburne next year have been given the option to room in Stearns hall or find housing at another hall with availability.

Sherburne is set to close at the end of this semester.