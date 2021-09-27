Shooting Near Downtown St. Cloud Leaves One Victim

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 Block of 6th Avenue South around 2:30 p.m. September 26.

When officers arrived they located a 32-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Early investigation shows that the victim was with two friends when they got into a verbal and physical altercation with 2-3 males. During the altercation, one of the suspects shot the victim and left the area in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.

Also, officers heard gunshots around the 600 block of 1st Street South and then in an unknown area south of Highway 23. No damage was located and no other victims were identified. Officers are investigating if the shots are related to the suspects who shot the victim.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Updates will be given.